Two seperate bus accidents tie up traffic, 4 injured

SIMSBURY -- A school bus accident in Simsbury left no one with injuries, but tied up some traffic on Route 185. Police say children were on the bus, and two children along with two adults were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries/precautions.

Route 185 is still closed in the area for the removal of vehicles and DOT is standing by to treat the road.

Another bus vs car crash in Hartford at the intersection of Sisson and Capitol also tied up traffic. No police on scene but there was fire fire and EMS crews. Unsure if anyone was on the bus when it crashed. Injuries haven't been reported as of yet.

These are developing stories.