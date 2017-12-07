2017 Holiday Gift Spotlight: NASKART Indoor Kart Racing and Trampoline Park

NASKART’s 110,000 square foot facility in Montville, Connecticut features two multi-level tracks offering challenges for all ages and experience levels. Visitors can enjoy the all-electric, zero emission fleet as they zoom around the largest multi-level karting track in the world.
This holiday season they are offering specials on gift card purchases:
– Get a $50 gift card for only $45!
– Get a $100 gift card for only $85!
– Get a $120 gift card for only $100!
Click here to purchase your holiday gift cards!
Follow NASKART Indoor Kart Racing and Trampoline Park: