2017 Holiday Gift Spotlight: NASKART Indoor Kart Racing and Trampoline Park

Posted 9:03 AM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, December 7, 2017

NASKART’s 110,000 square foot facility in Montville, Connecticut features two multi-level tracks offering challenges for all ages and experience levels. Visitors can enjoy the all-electric, zero emission fleet as they zoom around the largest multi-level karting track in the world.

 

This holiday season they are offering specials on gift card purchases:

Get a $50 gift card for only $45!

– Get a $100 gift card for only $85!

– Get a $120 gift card for only $100!

Click here to purchase your holiday gift cards!

 

