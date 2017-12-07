× Bradley International Aiport issues new policies for drivers

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport created new policies for drivers who can have access to restricted curbside, as well as passenger pick up locations.

Drivers who have access to those restricted areas, and drive those designated vehicles, will now undergo additional security checks.

This new policy applies to people who also operate airport shuttles and get to use the restricted lane for taxis and special vans.

Those checks include:

A criminal background check

Federal no fly selected check

State of Connecticut motor vehicle requirement check

And they cannot be on the state sex offender registration list.

The airport also has a list of various criminal offenses that would make a driver ineligible. Those range from rape, to murder, and many other violent crimes.

Companies like Uber and Lyft will not be impacted because they do not have access to restricted lanes or areas.

You can read the full policy here.