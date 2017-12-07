× Bronin: ‘I officially filed papers to explore a run for Governor’

HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he has filed papers to explore a run for Governor.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked with hundreds of people across Connecticut. They’ve shared the challenges that their families and their communities are facing. They’ve also shared their belief that Connecticut is a great place to live, and a great place to raise a family — and that with the right leadership and vision, we can get our state back on track,” Bronin said.

Bronin added, “In the coming weeks, as I explore this run for Governor, I’ll be talking and listening to you and to thousands of other citizens across Connecticut to see if you share that vision — and to see if you think I can be that leader.”

Bronin said after tackling Hartford’s historic fiscal crisis over the past two years “I know what it means to face hard problems head-on and honestly, and not shy away from tough choices.”

You can read his full statement here.