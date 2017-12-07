Chilly night with temps in the 20s; tracking snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday was the last day near average for a while! A colder and more active weather pattern will get underway in the days ahead.

Tonight and Friday look quiet with increasing clouds on Friday and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

The first widespread snow of the season is on the way for Saturday! Light snow or snow showers will get underway Saturday morning in southeastern Connecticut first. Snow will slowly work northwest. The steadiest snow will be during the afternoon and evening. There could be a few lingering flurries on Sunday but most of the day looks dry.

Right now we’re forecasting 2″-4″ of snow for central and western Connecticut, with higher amounts likely in eastern Connecticut, up to 5″. Confidence in this forecast is moderate at best. Some of our computer models are still showing a more substantial hit (4″-7″) while others are farther east (Coating – 2″). I don’t give you these numbers to confuse you. I just think it’s helpful to give you a range of possibilities.

Colder air will be sticking around for a while with this upcoming pattern change. Another period of snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low: 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: mid 30s – near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Snow developing. Steadiest in the afternoon and evening. High: Mid-upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. Chance flurries. High: 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: mid-upper 30s.

