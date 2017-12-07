Gingerbread houses on display in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — From Scooby Doo’s Mystery Van to Big Ben, dozens of gingerbread houses are on display through this weekend.

It’s the 7th Annual Gingerbread House Festival. Organizers said, “Storybook characters, musical guests, and special appearances by Santa Claus will be scattered throughout the festival.”

The creations range from the traditional gingerbread houses to elaborate recreations of events and famous buildings.

The exhibit is a fundraiser for the Wood Memorial Library & Museum,

The display is open Friday from 10am to 8pm; Saturday, and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. It runs through Sunday, December 10. A detailed schedule and more information about special festival events is available at www.woodmemoriallibrary.org.