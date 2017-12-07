Lane shifts on I-84 eastbound in Waterbury begins tonight

WATERBURY — There will be some big changes to I-84 in Waterbury tonight.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m., I-84 eastbound traffic will shift to the south, into the new I-84 eastbound alignment, from west of Hamilton Avenue Bridge, and travel eastward: under the new Harpers Ferry Road Bridge; adjacent to the realigned Reidville Drive and Mad River; rejoining existing eastbound I-84 west of Scott Road Bridge.

This traffic shift will make way for a bridge demolition and new road construction for I-84.

Signing patterns and cones will be utilized to guide motorists through the work site. Traffic will be alternating from left lane to right lane.

Motorists are asked to be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are also advised to maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity.

For more information, click here.