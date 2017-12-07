× Man wanted for allegedly robbing a smoke shop in Griswold

GRISWOLD — Police are searching for a man who is wanted for allegedly robbing a smoke shop Thursday.

Police said the robbery occurred around at the Smokers Discount World around 11:20 a.m.

“It was reported that the store had been robbed by a male subject who displayed a weapon,” police said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket, dark-colored jeans, dark-colored hat and tan boots. Police said the suspect left the store in an unknown direction and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.