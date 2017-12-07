× Multiple people injured following motor vehicle accident in Newington

NEWINGTON — Police said multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Newington police said the accident occurred in the area of Deming Road and Berlin Turnpike around 3:34 p.m.

It is unknown the exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries. Police said there were no fatalities reported.

Police were forced to shut down the road for several hours after crews and detectives cleared the area. Police said they are still investigating.