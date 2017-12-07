× Nathan Carman denies allegations he killed his grandfather, moves to dismiss lawsuit

CONCORD, N.H. — Nathan Carman denies in court papers allegations that he killed his millionaire grandfather in 2013.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one’s been arrested.

He has also been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother on it near Rhode Island. She’s presumed dead.

He says he doesn’t know if anyone has seen his mother since their fishing trip in 2016.

Her sisters sued in New Hampshire in July, accusing Carman of killing Chakalos and possibly his mother. They’ve asked a judge to block Carman from collecting an inheritance.

Carman on Wednesday moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Chakalos wasn’t a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.