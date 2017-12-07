× New England Black Wolves host Georgia Swarm in season opener

UNCASSVILLE — The New England Black Wolves lacrosse team will open up their fourth season Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena against the defending champions Georgia Swarm.

New England has been to the playoffs each of the past two seasons, and the team made a number of offseason moves to improve its defense and transition. The Swarm were the top-scoring team in the league. Led by 2017 NLL MVP Lyle Thompson, Georgia will present a difficult first challenge for the Black Wolves.

In addition to their season opener. the first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a commemorative t-shirt. The Black Wolves are also conducting a toy drive to benefit the United Way Tommy Toy Fund.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation.