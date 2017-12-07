× Police investigating following a threatning note at a Windham school

WINDHAM — Windham High School Principal Vanessa Sosa informed parents Thursday afternoon that school officials and local police are investigating a threatening note found Thursday.

Windham Public Schools posted a message on Facebook stating afterschool activities for students were suspended as a precaution.

“State and local police are sweeping through the building Thursday after school and again on Friday to be sure it is safe for all students. School administrators do not anticipate any change in Friday’s school schedule,” said police.