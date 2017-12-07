Veterans honored in Manchester for Pearl Harbor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- At the Elk's Lodge in Manchester local veterans were recognized for Pearl Harbor Day.

Among the honorees was 96-year-old Floyd Welch.

Welch, a Navy veteran was aboard the USS Maryland when bombs reigned down on Pearl Harbor.

"We thought it was a drill," Welch, from East Lyme, said. "It was hard to believe."

The lunch was attended by about 250 area veterans from many different conflicts. It was sponsored by the Wethersfield investment firm, Johnson Brunetti.

Vets were also given gift bags when they left the event. Eric Hogarth, a partner at Johnson Brunetti said "half of our company has family members who have served or are serving and so we wanted to see if we could do more with veterans might here in Connecticut." Welch added, "this is a great day."