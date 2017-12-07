× Water main break in Meriden causes significant damage to road

MERIDEN — A water main break that happened Wednesday afternoon has caused some significant damage in one Meriden neighborhood.

Police and water department officials responded to the water main break arond 2:30 p.m. in the area of 390 Bee Street.

The road suffered damage as a result of the rising waters.

Bee Street is closed between Wyndwood Street and Round Hill Road.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, police did not have an estimated time for completion.