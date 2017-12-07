Water main break in Meriden causes significant damage to road
MERIDEN — A water main break that happened Wednesday afternoon has caused some significant damage in one Meriden neighborhood.
Police and water department officials responded to the water main break arond 2:30 p.m. in the area of 390 Bee Street.
The road suffered damage as a result of the rising waters.
Bee Street is closed between Wyndwood Street and Round Hill Road.
As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, police did not have an estimated time for completion.
41.538711 -72.765238