Wisconsin plans to drug test food stamp recipients

MADISON, WI — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is moving ahead with his plan to make his state the first to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps according to Fox News.

The plan passed the Republican-controlled state legislature more than two years ago, but it stalled due to federal laws prohibiting states from imposing additional eligibility criteria on food stamp recipients.

Under the plan, if childless, able-bodied food stamp recipients test positive for drugs, they are eligible for state-funded rehabilitation treatment if they cannot afford treatment for drug abuse.

The state legislature has four months to review the plan, and it could take a year after its approval before the testing would begin.

Story from Fox News.