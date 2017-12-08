3 arrested following Hartford search and seizure warrants

HARTFORD — State police said they arrested three people following Hartford search and seizure warrants.

State police said Thursday they executed three narcotics-related search warrants on New Britain Avenue, Sherbrook Drive and Flatbush Avenue in Hartford.

“As a result of the search, detectives seized over $30,000.00 in u.s. currency, 13 cartons of untaxed cigarettes, 164 grams of heroin, 45 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of fentanyl, 88 grams of a white powder suspected to be fentanyl, cutting agents and packaging material,” state police said.

State police arrested Kevin Mendez, 40, on four separate arrest warrants and was charged with four counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and four counts of possession of narcotics. Mendez was held on $600,000 bond.

State police also arrested Angel Burgos, 51, and Milagros Alvarez-Deralat, 60, both from Hartford.

Burgos was charged with possession of narcotics wits and possession of narcotics and was and held on $50,000 bond.

Alvarez-Deralat was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics and inferring and was held on a $100,000 bond.