× 3 arrested in connection to narcotics investagtion

NEWINGTON — Three arrests have been made in connection with Thursday’s FBI operation.

Wilson Velez, 32, of Newington was arrested and will appear in court on Decmeber 13. Luis Santiago, 18, who was living at the Newington home with Velez, was released on a $25,000 bond.

The final arrest was Franklyn Nieves, 55, of Hartford who was arrested at a different location. Nieves was released on a $50,000 bond.

All have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. No other details have been released.

41.697300 -72.722829