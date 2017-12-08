Connecticut plow drivers prepare for Saturday’s snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Snow preparations ramped up Friday across the state ahead of Saturday’s anticipated snowfall.

Connecticut’s DOT spent the day Friday loading up their trucks with road salt in preparations for their work to clear some 11,000 lane miles of state roads they are responsible for.

Private snow plow contractors were also preparing for a busy weekend.

“It is business, we look forward to it every single year it’s our primary source of income,” Ruben Olmeda, owner of DCJ Snow Removal, said. He said preparations for the snow season began for his business back in October.

“Today we’re loading up with salt, because we’re going to pre-treat our properties,” he said. He explained an early layer of salt helps melt the snow if there’s only a small amount of accumulations and helps make plowing it easier if the inches start to add up.

Olmeda said that even with the earliest preparations made, his business is used to being flexible with last minute customer requests and changes from mother natures.

“We do get a lot of phone calls whereas like today, like 'hey tomorrow it’s going to snow can you do my driveway,'” Olmeda said.