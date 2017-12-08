× CT High School Football Champsionship games moved, postponed

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s high school football championship games scheduled for Saturday have been moved, postponed due to the anticipation of snow this weekend.

Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) said the following games have been moved, postponed:

• Greenwich vs. Darien(Class LL) will be played Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.

• Daniel Hand vs. Masuk (Class L) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 at Trumbull High School.

•Killingly vs. Joel Barlow (Class M) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

• Ansonia vs. St. Joseph (Class S) has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Cheshire High School.