First widespread snow of the season is on the way Saturday

There are no weather issues ahead for tonight with cloudy skies and last minute snow preps. Snow will get underway early Saturday morning.

Light snow will start by 8-9 AM along the shoreline, spreading into central Connecticut by 10-11 AM and northern Connecticut by 11 AM - 12 PM. The steadiest snow and the most accumulation will occur from noon to 9 PM. After that light snow showers and flurries will linger into early Sunday morning. The rest of the day Sunday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and chilly 30s for high temperatures,

Snow will not be too fluffy OR too wet, somewhere right in the middle and not too difficult to move. Don't expect any help from Mother Nature melting the snow either! Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick to the ground and with many cold days ahead we don't expect much melting either.

Colder air will be sticking around for a while with this upcoming pattern change. Another period of snow is possible Tuesday. With some slightly milder air nearby it's possible this storm starts as a mix. While it's too early to talk specifics this storm offers another chance for accumulating snow. This one could be accompanied by gusty winds and rapidly dropping temperatures Tuesday night.

Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, calm. 25-32.

Saturday: Snow developing. Steadiest in the afternoon and evening. High: Mid-upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. Chance flurries. High: 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: mid-upper 30s.

