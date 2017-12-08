× Foodie Friday: Donovan’s Reef

BRANFORD — Donovan’s Reef Restaurant in Branford is a household name along the shoreline that has been serving up creative American dishes for more than 25 years.

The menu is filled with specialty items including signature steak tips that are house marinated with a secret recipe.

The burgers are a unique blend of top quality meats that come from a local butcher shop.

Other favorites at the Reef are the Italian egg rolls that are stuffed with broccoli rabe and sausage and dipped in house marinara.

The salad menu, where each is filled with only the best ingredients, some locally grown, will knock your socks off.

Owned by a husband and wife team, Steve and Eliza Sinapis promote a family atmosphere where that just feels like home and while the food is what brings people in, it’s the friendly, down home environment is what keeps them coming back.

The Reef is located in the historic Branford Lock Works building in the Branford Center.