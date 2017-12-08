Let it snow! Snow expected this weekend across the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first widespread snow of the season is on the way for Saturday!

Right now we're forecasting 2"-4" of snow for western Connecticut and 3"-6" for central and eastern Connecticut. Unfortunately, confidence in this forecast is still only moderate at best. Some of our computer models are still showing a more substantial hit (4"-8") while others are farther east (Coating - 2"). I don't give you these numbers to confuse you. I just think it's helpful to give you a range of possibilities.

Right now we’re forecasting 2″-4″ of snow for central and western Connecticut, with higher amounts likely in eastern Connecticut, up to 5″. Confidence in this forecast is moderate at best. Some of our computer models are still showing a more substantial hit (4″-7″) while others are farther east (Coating – 2″). I don’t give you these numbers to confuse you. I just think it’s helpful to give you a range of possibilities.

Colder air will be sticking around for a while with this upcoming pattern change. Another period of snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low: 20s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: mid 30s – near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Snow developing. Steadiest in the afternoon and evening. High: Mid-upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. Chance flurries. High: 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool. High: mid-upper 30s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.