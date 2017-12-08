× Milford police arrest man for threatening former co-workers, find explosives in home

MILFORD — Milford Police say they’ve arrested a man who was making threatening statements to former employees who also had explosives and weapons.

Police say the incident happened on December 6th around 10:45 a.m.

Richard Dunn, 52, of Milford, had been fired from his position at Stevens Ford at 717 Bridgeport Avenue.

When Dunn arrived to pick up his final paycheck, he made statements about harming other employees using an explosive device.

When officers were taking statements, an employee said Dunn arrived back at the dealership claiming he needed an oil change. Officers spoke with Dunn regarding the incident and ultimately committed Dunn for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police searched Dunn’s car but didn’t find any explosive devices or weapons. Dunn was later taken into custody and charged with threatening.

However, later in the evening, police searched Dunn’s residence. There, they found a homemade explosive device, which they describe as an M-80 type explosive with BB’s glued around it. Police also found several BB guns, and electronic defense weapon, knives, swords, and a bow and arrow.

The State Police Bomb Squad were called in and took control of the explosive.

Dunn is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing any weapon.

Detectives are investigating and are looking to purse additional weapons charges.

Dunn was held on a $25,000 bond and was in Milford court on December 7th.