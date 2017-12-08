× Police investigating 2 separate shootings in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said two victims are in critical condition following two separate shootings Friday.

Hartford police said the first shooting occurred around 11 a.m., following a report from CCMC where a victim was dropped off by private vehicle. Police said there was a witness that stayed at the hospital but eventually left.

“The witness described walking south on Franklin Avenue when a vehicle pulled up to them and shot at them,” said police.

Police added that the victim was struck once in the groin/abdomen and the vehicle then fled.

Police said the second shooting occurred on Bond Street around 12 p.m.

Hartford Hospital notified police that a victim was also dropped off by a private vehicle and two females were seen leaving the hospital, one being the victim’s sister.

“The sister stated she walked out of her home and observed her brother collapse in the middle of the road,” police said. “She flagged her friend down and drove the victim to Hartford Hospital.”

Police said when they arrived, they were not able to establish a crime scene with any evidence. Cameras captured the sister and her friends loading the victim into the mini-van and leaving.