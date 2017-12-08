Season’s Beating hits home for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON -- Kicking things up for charity is part of the plan at Sawyer's Martial Arts.

The 27-year-old school invites martial artists of all levels and disciplines to train together while also raising money for charity in what has become an annual event appropriately called "Season's Beatings".

Mark Sawyer, a 7th degree black belt in the art of Tang Soo Do, and the owner of the studio said, "for me it's about giving back. Over the years we've (donated) to Muscular Dystrophy, St. Jude's Hospital, Breast Cancer awareness, even local ones like the Canton Walk for Hunger."

Jessica Hinman, an instructor at the school and 5th degree black belt said, "we get all different styles of fighters. We come in and we have a great time with each other."

Hinman said martial artists from all over the area come to train for the event, the school only asks they give a donation to charity. She said one of the beneficiaries of Season's Beatings this year will be a local food bank.