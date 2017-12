× Tolland Fire crews on scene of car fire, Old Stafford Road closed

TOLLAND — Tolland Fire is on the scene of a car fire on Old Stafford Road between Susan Drive and Charter Road.

Officials say Old Stafford Road is closed.

Public Works is en route to treat the roadway that froze up with ice after crews put out the fire.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries or when the road will reopen.

