Train reportedly off the tracks in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Plainville Police say a freight train has derailed in town.

The train derailment happened near the area of Route 10 (East Street) around 3 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Route 10 is closed between Woodford Ave and New Britain Ave.

Route 372 is closed between Pine Street and New Britain Ave.

Traffic north bound can take Woodford Ave east to Crooked Street to New Britain Ave to Route 10 North.

Traffic south bound can take either Northwest Drive toRoute 177 south or New Britain Ave east to Crooked Street to Woodford Ave back to Route 10 south.