× 1 person dead in New London shooting; police investigating

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to 4 Orchard Street around 3 p.m., on calls of a shooting at that address. Police said that when they arrive on scene, they found a young man with a gun shot wound to his head in the apartment’s basement .

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. New London police, along with State Police- Eastern District Major crime squad are investigating the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

Police are encouraging anyone with information concerning the incident to please contact the Detective Department at 860.447.1481 or anonymous information can be sent to New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

The shooting remains under investigation.