AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins’ Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: 2017 Hank Aaron Award recipient Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Miami Marlins attends the 2017 Hank Aaron Award press conference prior to game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract and must approve the deal.

A second person familiar with the negotiations says infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal. And a third person said the Marlins would also receive prospects Jorge Guzman, a right-hander, and Jose Devers, an infielder.

The third person said the Marlins would agree to send $30 million to the Yankees if Stanton doesn’t exercise his right to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2020.

If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers would acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.

