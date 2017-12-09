× AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins’ Stanton

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract and must approve the deal.

A second person familiar with the negotiations says infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal. And a third person said the Marlins would also receive prospects Jorge Guzman, a right-hander, and Jose Devers, an infielder.

The third person said the Marlins would agree to send $30 million to the Yankees if Stanton doesn’t exercise his right to opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2020.

If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers would acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.