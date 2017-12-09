Connecticut DOT give driver safety tips for the winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD-- While emergency crews and Connecticut DOT are encouraging people to stay off the roads during the snow, many people will still be out driving.

William Woods lives in Rhode Isalnd and will be driving back home Saturday after finishing work in Connecticut.

"Four wheel drive and go slow," said Woods, as he plans to drive home.

CT DOT has pre-treated roads and bridges throughout the state. The agency’s 634 plow trucks are ready to help clear surfaces, and roughly 200 private contract plow operators are on standby if necessary.

"For the last couple of months our fleet department has been going through all the trucks to make sure that they`re ready for our snow operations," said Brian Mitchell, Street Department Manager, West Hartford Public Works.