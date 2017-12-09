× Firefighters investigate house fire in Stratford

STRATFORD — Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at 260 Larkin Court during the snow storm, they found heavy fire coming out of the back of the house.

Fire Crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor bedroom and the kitchen.

The family that lived at the house, were not home at the time. However, firefighters said the house is not longer habitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.