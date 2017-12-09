× Road closed in Torrington after collision involving car and plow truck

TORRINGTON — Firefighters responded to 112 Burr Mountain Road Saturday afternoon for a crash.

The collision involved a pedestrian’s car and a DOT plow truck.

Our reporter in field, Michael Howard, spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene. Witnesses said that the pedestrian’s car was coming down the road when it seem to have lost control and slid into the plow truck which was traveling up the road.

Police said there are minor injuries and the road will remain closed until the scene is cleared.

Per #Torrington FD both drivers being evaluated . Road will be closed for cleanup pic.twitter.com/79w9sHJx9Q — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 9, 2017