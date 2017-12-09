× Road reopened in Torrington following collision involving car and plow truck

TORRINGTON — Firefighters responded to 112 Burr Mountain Road Saturday afternoon for calls of a crash.

The collision involved a pedestrian’s car and a DOT plow truck.

FOX61’s Michael Howard in the field, spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene. Witnesses said that the pedestrian’s car was coming down the road when it seem to have lost control and slid into the plow truck which was traveling up the road.

Police said there are minor injuries. The road was reopened sometime around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Per #Torrington FD both drivers being evaluated . Road will be closed for cleanup pic.twitter.com/79w9sHJx9Q — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) December 9, 2017