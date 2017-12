The first significant snow storm of the season is here! Snow may be annoying to some but it sure makes some pretty pictures!

If you snap a picture and want to share it, you can email us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SHARE61, or send them through the FOX61 app or you can submit them below!

Check out some pictures already in!

Just started in Griswold pic.twitter.com/8krzm9YZfK — Greg Hoddy (@mowingtheruff) December 9, 2017