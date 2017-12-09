Check for delays and closings here

The Stan Simpson Show: On the Ground in Puerto Rico

Posted 6:30 AM, December 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:31AM, December 9, 2017

HARTFORD --  Several weeks after a horrific hurricane, the situation on the ground in Puerto Rico remains dire. Residents are scrambling daily for food, water, supplies and cash.

Recently, a contingent from Hartford, led by CT resident Elliot Matos, traveled to Puerto Rico on a relief mission.

Hartford Courant reporter Vinny Vella and photographer Patrick Raycraft chronicled the journey. They produced a five-part report entitled “Hartford to Homeland – Delivering Relief to Puerto Rico.”

The three join Stan Simpson to talk more about their voyage.