Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-84, live chicken cargo

SOUTHBURY — State Police say I-84 eastbound has a righthand lane closed near exit 13-14 after a tractor-trailer rolled over.

The cargo the truck was carrying was live chickens.

Police say that there is a fuel leak, and the fire department is on scene.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x13 Southbury right lane closed for minor injury TT rollover with fuel leak. TT carrying over 5000 live chickens. pic.twitter.com/gGkV7tDPwF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 9, 2017