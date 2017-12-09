Volunteers hand out winter boots at the Hartford Winter Boot Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD-- About 70 volunteers handed out free boots, socks, scarves, lunch and even foot messages to people who are unstably housed or homeless in Hartford.

About 500 people lined up outside Hartford's city hall today to get their free pair of winter boots right before the first big snowfall of the year.

Officer Jim Barrett with Hartford police helped start this event, which is now in its second year.

"I can't even describe the feeling it's unbelievable," said Officer Barrett, "It's critical because they walk everywhere."

"If it wasn't for a man like Officer Barrett I wouldn't be able to move forward with my life," said James Geddies, who's homeless in Hartford.

Inspired by an act of kindness by Hartford police officer Jimmy Barrett, Abby Sullivan Moore founded Footwear with Care that provides decent footwear and medical foot exams to homeless children and adults in Hartford.

Learn more about the organization here.