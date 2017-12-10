× 1 man arrested in Plainfield after allegedly crashing multiple times

PLAINFIELD — A Canterbury man is in police custody, after allegedly crashing into several objects, including a house and a stone wall.

At around 5:30 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department arrived to a report of a head on crash at Canterbury Road. While officers were at the scene, they were told that one of the cars had fled the collision.

A short time later, police received calls of a car hitting a mailbox, three parked cars, and a house on Packerville Road. Police were told that after the car stuck the house, it traveled down an embankment striking several trees, a stone wall, and finally stopped behind a house.

Through police investigation, police said they were able to determine that the same car was involved in both incidents. The driver of the car, Micahel Lach, 52 of Canterbury, was arrested. Police determined Lach to be operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police said there were no injuries in the crashes at Canterbury or Packerville Road.

Lach was charged with evading responsibility, failure to drive right and operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He is scheduled to appear in Danielson Court on December 26.