Police want to talk to person connected with New London homicide

NEW LONDON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon and want to talk to an 18_year-old man who they think may be connected to the case.

Police are looking for Jamir Johnson, 18, to interview in regards to the shooting that happened on 4 Orchard Street at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a young man in the apartment’s basement with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. New London police, along with detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating the incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Detective Department at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be sent to the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip” plus the information to Tip411 (847411).