Police investigating carjacking and shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a carjacking that lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called to 2340 North Ave. shortly after 12:30 a.m. from a man who said his vehicle was taken by two men with guns. About 15 minutes later, the same man was reported yelling that he had been shot. He was about a half mile away from the scene of the carjacking, near the intersection of Maplewood and Howard Avenues.

The victim’s car was later located by Fairfield Police. The victim was transported to hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.