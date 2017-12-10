× Police investigating second homicide in New London this weekend

NEW LONDON — New London police are investigating a second homicide this weekend.

Officials said a stabbing incident resulted in the death of a man at 39 Tilley St., Police are expected to release more details soon.

A shooting on 4 Orchard Street at around 3 p.m. Saturday killed an unidentified man. Police said that when they arrived on scene, they found a young man in the apartment’s basement with a gunshot wound to his head. Police are looking for Jamir Johnson, 18, to interview in regards to the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. New London police, along with detectives from the State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit are investigating the incident.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to please contact the Detective Department at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be sent to the New London Tips 411 system by texting “NLPDTip” plus the information to Tip411