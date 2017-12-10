× Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright arrested on domestic violence charges: Reports

BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges.

According to WFXT, Wright was arrested in Tennessee after a dispute with his wife that resulted in domestic assault charges.

In a statement Sunday night, the Red Sox said, “This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and MLB are looking into this and for that reason, the club won’t have any further comment at this time.”

WFXT said Wright appeared in only five games in 2017 after earning All-Star honors in 2016.

This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available.