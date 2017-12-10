× State Police Canine Training Unit graduates eight K9 teams

MIDDLETOWN — Eight K9 teams graduated on Friday from The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit.

The Labrador retrievers and their handlers will be detecting explosives for the state police and other agencies. Four of the teams are assigned to CSP’s Mass Transit Unit and will patrol trains and train stations from New Haven to New York. The fifth team will remain at the Canine Training Unit and help with the training of future dogs.

This is the training unit’s 190th Explosive Detection Class. The dogs were donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind after determining it better suited their abilities than guide work.

The teams include five from Connecticut State Police, one from the Mohegan Tribal Police Department, one from the Methuen, Massachusetts, Police Department and one from Vermont State Police. Connecticut State Police

TFC Steven Bellandese and K9 Jackie

TFC Patrick Conway and K9 Guthrie

TFC Jonathan Naples and K9 Ezra

TFC Jeffrey Poach and K9 Wheat

TFC Kevin Reed and K9 Wrangler

Mohegan Tribal Police Department

Officer Kevin Creamer and K9 Harley

Methuen (MA) Police Department

Officer Michael Havey and K9 Rumi

Vermont State Police

Trooper Stephen Digregorio and K9 Jewel