A discussion of the "tax reform" efforts in Congress, and how they would impact Connecticut taxpayers. There are significant differences between the House and Senate versions, which remain to be worked out, including deductions for mortgage interest and state income taxes. Also, the Senate version would repeal the Obamacare individual mandate, but the House version would not.

Guest: Brian Newman, CPA and Partner, Cohn Reznick