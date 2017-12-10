Troopers respond to 354 snow-related crashes in Connecticut 

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police say troopers responded to about 345 motor vehicle accidents as snow fell on the region this weekend.

Police said Sunday the crashes occurred between 8 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Thirty-one of the crashes resulted in minor injuries. Troopers responded to about 228 motorist assists, including spinouts and disabled vehicles.

The National Weather Service reported this morning that some parts of Connecticut were hit with at least six inches of snow, including Danbury and Hartford.