Colchester man killed by police in San Diego after threatening officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The man shot and killed in an officer involved shooting inside a San Diego home Sunday has been identified as Kyle Zahacefski from Colchester.

Investigators determined he arrived to San Diego on a bus Saturday for unknown reasons.

Then early Sunday police received several 9-1-1 calls of a man trying to break into homes and threatening to take his own life in the 1200 and 1300 block of Trieste Drive. After being chased by police inside one of the homes police say he got a knife and threatened officers and that is when shots were fired. The man died on scene after being struck with an AR-15 rifle.

The involved officer is a fifteen year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.