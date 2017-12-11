× “Explosion” reported in New York City in Subway

MANHATTAN — There has been “some type of explosion” in a Manhattan subway, according to police and PIX11. There are so far no reports of injuries.

Sources say one person has been detained. PIX11 also says the bomb squad is in route.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority, the MTA says.

Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 7 trains, and N, Q, R and W trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions, according to the MTA.

A, C and E Subway trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

There is no S 42 St shuttle service in both directions.