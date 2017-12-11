Hartford police sergeant arrested in connection with unauthorized use of police vehicle

HARTFORD — Hartford police arrested a 10-year veteran officer in connection with the tampering and unauthorized use of police vehicle

Sgt. Justin Torniero,  who was assigned to the Patrol Division, was arrested and charged with  using a motor vehicle w/o permission (2 counts); larceny in the sixth degree, and computer crime in the fifth degree  according to Deputy Chief Brian J Foley.

Foley said investigators determined Sgt. Torniero, who was “out of work on accrued leave repeatedly took a police vehicle, filled it with City of Hartford gas and drove it for extended miles without any authorization or permission.  IAD investigators also determined that a computer modem and an automatic vehicle locator were tampered with in one of the vehicles.”

Torniero was released on a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on December 21, 2017. Foley said he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

 

