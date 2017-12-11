× House destroyed after 2-alarm fire in Seymour

SEYMOUR — Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at a home on Bungay Road.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found three residents already had evacuated the building with a heavy fire on the main level of the building. Crews had issues establishing a water source since this part of the town did not have a fire hydrant.

Mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns including Beacon Falls, Oxford, Ansonia, Bethany to fight the blaze. Crews had to fight the fire from the outside since a floor gave way inside.

No injuries were reported from the fire thanks to smoke alarms in the residence.

Crews are still on scene for an overhaul, and an excavator has been brought in.