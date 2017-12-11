× New London Police arrest man connected to fatal stabbing, charged with murder

NEW LONDON — New London Police say they’ve arrested Patrick McInerney, 43, of New London, in connection with a fatal stabbing.

This marks the second homicide incident in recent days.

Police say on Sunday, around 8:35 p.m., New London Police recieved a call reporting that a man was stabbed in the chest at 39 Tilley Street.

When crews arrived, police found an adult man with a stab wound to his upper chest, laying on the steps of the 2nd floor of the building.

The man was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have no identified the victim as of yet.

After investigating, police arrested McInerney who resided at the 39 Tilley Street.

Police say McInerney is charged with Murder and is in custody, held on a $250,000 bond. He’s expected in court today.